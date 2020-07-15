AISD pushes start times for Abilene and Cooper High School graduation ceremonies

ABILENE (Press Release)— The Abilene ISD is pushing back the start times for this weekend’s Abilene High and Cooper graduation ceremonies by one hour each because of the extreme heat that has hit Abilene and the Big Country this week.

Abilene High’s graduation – scheduled for Friday at Shotwell Stadium – will now start at 9:30 p.m. Cooper’s ceremony – set for Saturday at Shotwell Stadium – will also start at 9:30 p.m. The start time for Saturday’s ATEMS High School ceremony is unchanged and will start at 8:30 a.m. at Shotwell Stadium.

All times printed on tickets for AHS and Cooper graduation ceremonies — arrival times for graduates and guests, start time, etc. – are now one hour later.

The district urges anyone who has an underlying health condition that would be exacerbated by the heat to please consider whether or not it’s safe to attend the ceremony of your choice. In addition, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to attend. Masks are required for everyone in attendance at Shotwell Stadium for the duration of each ceremony.