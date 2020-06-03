AISD releases guidelines for in-person graduations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Independent School District has released the guidelines for the in-person graduation ceremonies taking place mid-July at Shotwell Stadium.

According to the AISD, the district will celebrate its graduates from Abilene, Cooper and ATEMS high schools the weekend of July 17-18. Abilene High’s ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday with the graduation ceremony for ATEMS scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Cooper’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Abilene Independent School District said in a meeting held Wednesday afternoon that a reservation process will be available on Friday, in this process, graduates are to name the people expected to attend the event, not just provide the number of people.

The School District will take one week to contact graduates who do not respond in time, all reservations must be done by June 17th.

The tickets will be printed Tuesday 23rd, the public will be able to drive by, pick up the tickets, and get a health screening form on July 7 and 8.

Several contactless thermometers have been ordered and will be used to ensure the public’s safety; Ticket packets will have arrival times and what gates people will go in.

The Abilene School District wants to advise the public to prepare for hot weather, additional medical personnel will be on site.

For more information visit https://www.abileneisd.org/

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.