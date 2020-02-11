AISD rolls out $100k marketing plan

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — You’ll probably be seeing billboards and signs promoting Abilene Independent School District (AISD) in the coming weeks.

The district just announced at the school board meeting that a $100,000 marketing plan is already in motion.

Chief Communications Officer Lance Fleming says this has been a dream of his since he got the position, and it’s all to hopes to boost enrollment, both with those who are already living in city limits as well as those who are moving to the area.

“We’re fighting for kids and we’re fighting for families to stay in Abilene, to stay in AISD, and we want them to be here, we want them to experience one of the new schools. We want them to experience what we have to offer,” Fleming says.

This is the first time the district has made a big marketing push like this, with the $100,000 being budgeted out at the beginning of the school year.