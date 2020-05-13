AISD school board discusses construction, ideas for summer school, class rankings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abilene Independent School District board members discussed continued construction, summer school and class ranking during its meeting Monday.

According to project supervisors, construction has stayed relatively on track despite COVID-19 interrupting the academic year. Work at the new site of Taylor Elementary is on par for its completion date. Facilities like the weight rooms at Craig, Clack, Madison and Mann Middle Schools are going along as planned.

AISD leaders exchanged ideas for what summer school could look like this year, proposing that starting one month earlier than usual could solve scheduling problems posed by the current pandemic. However, this was only a discussion item. The board took no action as state safety regulations continue to change.

“This is a constantly evolving situation,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

School board members did take action on how class rankings would be decided for the 2019-2020 school year. Members unanimously agreed that rankings would be determined by taking a summary of grades from the most recent final semester – which was last fall, ending on December 20, 2019. It has not yet been shared when the school’s valedictorians and salutatorians will be announced.