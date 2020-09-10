AISD sees less enrollment than last year, more remote learners returning to on-campus instruction

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Independent School District’s (AISD) superintendent says the district is 906 students short when compared to this day last year and that a number of remote learners have returned to campuses for in-person instruction.

In a Zoom meeting Wednesday, AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young said the district has 15,625 students enrolled – nearly 1,000 fewer students than last fall. However, Dr. Young says student retention could increase over the coming weeks, as more than 200 students returned to the district in the last week alone.

“That difference was more like 1,100. The gap is going the right direction but it is still significant,” said Dr. Young.

After Labor Day, students who’d been learning remotely were allowed to return to campus if they wanted, and Dr. Young said a “good chunk” of students took advantage of that opportunity.

When asked why families were returning their children back to learning in person, Dr. Young said most parents expressed the difficulty of providing sufficient support to their child’s education at home.

“Parents that I personally have talked with say, ‘We could just not support our kids to the degree that they needed to be supported,'” said Dr. Young.

When asked how teachers were juggling the task of educating students in person and online, Dr. Young thanked educators for their patience and encouraged others to do the same.

“Teaching was not an easy gig prior to all this, all we have done is ratchet up the degree of difficulty,” said Dr. Young.