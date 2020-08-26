AISD student, 3 district employees test positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A middle school student in the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has tested positive for COVID-19 and there are three other active cases among district employees.

According to AISD, a Madison Middle School student tested positive for the virus.

AISD Chief Communications Officer Lance Fleming said in a statement:

“We’ve been made aware of a student that has tested positive for COVID-19 at Madison Middle School. The student will quarantine for 10 days and must meet the district’s return-to-school guidelines outlined in the AISD’s Reopening Plan: 24 hours fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication, improving symptoms and at least 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms. AISD and campus administrators have followed notification protocols outlined in the district’s Reopening Plan. Campuses and facilities throughout the district are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As always, the health and safety of each of our students and employees is our No. 1 priority every day.



“In addition, prior to students returning to campus, two AISD staff members assigned to campuses at Abilene High School and Ward Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, one other staff member – assigned to the One AISD building – tested positive. None of the three staff members were in contact with students, and all three are currently in quarantine. The AISD followed notification protocols outlined in the district’s Reopening Plan.”

The first positive test result on a student comes just one day after the district returned to class, with the first day being Monday, Aug. 24.

Two other Big Country school districts reported COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with four staff members in Anson testing positive along with 15 staff members and three students who tested positive in Jim Ned.