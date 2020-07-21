AISD Summer Meals Program ending, others stepping up to bridge the gap until school starts

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – School hasn’t been in session for the last five months, but that hasn’t stopped the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) from helping families needing extra meal support.

“It came out to about 2,200 a day at 13 locations combined,” Jay Towell, AISD Director of Student Nutrition, said.

Before COVID-19, Towell said they normally fed about 1,000 people a day, but they had to stay on campus. Since the virus hit, he says they have been able to feed more now that they can take it to go.

“So that meant students did not have to come in, receive a meal, sit down and consume that meal on site, they can now take that meal with them away and off the property,” he said.

Helping serve the last 17 years, Becky Stoots said it’s been a herculean effort by the school district, but the meals from AISD are coming to an end.

“They come in and get their food and they’re grateful,” she said. “They’re sad we’re not going to be here after Thursday, but they also know there’s other resources out there for them.”

One of those is the Abilene Hunger Coalition, who will be covering that load from July 27 until the start of school with 50 meals a day at 11 different sites.

“And then we’ll either increase or decrease as the week goes on,” Chairman Becky Almanza said.

At $3,000 to sponsor a location, Becky said they’ll take all the support they can get.