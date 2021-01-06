AISD Superintendent gives update on spring semester

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young says the new year holds many opportunities for the district and its students as all embark on another semester of studies alongside the pandemic.

On the second day back following winter break, Dr. Young says all is well so far in the district. The newly-opened Taylor Elementary welcomed its first classes of students Tuesday. Dr. Young says students, parents, and staff are acclimating to the new facility well.

“They’re doing a great job adjusting to a new place, new logistics,” said Dr. Young in a Zoom meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The superintendent also said the district is starting this semester with fewer students than last year with approximately 840 less than 2020.

“We’re at about 15,500 right now, about 2,123 of them are remote learners,” said Dr. Young.

The pandemic is still a major concern for AISD, while teachers are not included in the first round of vaccine distribution Dr. Young says some teachers have gotten vaccinated through other qualifications.

“We do have teachers that fall into other groups that have gotten them – whether that be age or some other condition,” said Dr. Young.

With the spring semester underway, standardized testing is also on the minds of educators. Dr. Young says he’s hopeful tests like the STAAR will help the district assess the progress of its students; however, he says he’s being pragmatic about test results after a rocky year for education.

“I don’t want kids or their parents to be downtrodden about if test scores are not what they hope to be because I’m not sure about the assessment and what’s been taught,” said Dr. Young.