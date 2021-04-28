AISD Superintendent says virus restrictions to be minimal at 2021 graduations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Commencement ceremonies for Abilene ISD will look more typical this year. According to the superintendent, COVID-19 restrictions will be greatly reduced compared to those in place for the Class of 2020’s graduations.

In a Zoom meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. David Young shared that improved virus data locally bodes well for relatively normal ceremonies.

Restrictions such as designated arrival times and specific parking areas will not be present at this year’s graduation ceremonies. He says the district came to this conclusion after consulting with local health officials.

Dr. Young also says seating for guests will not be limited this year. During 2020 commencements, each graduate could only invite five guests via ticket. The superintendent does say, while unlikely, seating restrictions are subject to change.

“I want to leave a little bit of wiggle room for, ‘What if the wheels came off from a health and safety situation in the community between now and then,’ but right now we don’t see any indication of that,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young also says masks will be optional for guests in attendance at May graduations.

ATEMS will kick off ceremonies at Shotwell Stadium at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 28, with Cooper High School to follow at 8 p.m. Abilene High School will cap off the ceremonies at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, weather permitting.