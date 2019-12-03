AISD teacher put on leave after being ID’d as part of cyber crimes investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has released a statement after one of its employees was reportedly identified as part of an investigation by Abilene police.

Tuesday afternoon, the Abilene Police Department (APD) released photos of 15 male individuals they needed help identifying as part of an investigation.

As the photos circulated online and on social media, several people identified one of the men as a teacher at Mann Middle School, prompting AISD to issue the following statement: