AISD teacher put on leave after being ID’d as part of cyber crimes investigation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has released a statement after one of its employees was reportedly identified as part of an investigation by Abilene police.
Tuesday afternoon, the Abilene Police Department (APD) released photos of 15 male individuals they needed help identifying as part of an investigation.
As the photos circulated online and on social media, several people identified one of the men as a teacher at Mann Middle School, prompting AISD to issue the following statement:
“Late Tuesday afternoon, the Abilene ISD was made aware that one of its teachers at Mann Middle School was one of 15 male subjects that the Abilene Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit needed help in locating. As soon as we were able to positively identify the teacher, he was immediately placed on administrative leave. At no time was the teacher in front of students after we learned that he was part of an ongoing police investigation. The AISD will cooperate fully with the police in this matter.”
