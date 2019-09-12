AISD teachers present the history of September 11, 2001

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-High school seniors for the class of 2019-2020 are part the first generation to have not been alive on September 11, 2001.

Cooper High School history teacher Johnathon Haddock and Reagan Elementary social studies teacher Ashlee Happy both presented lessons on the history of the terror attacks of 9/11.

Haddock provided an interactive timeline for his students, with archived video, phone calls and pictures.

“The biggest thing for 9/11 is that we have access to that information,” said Haddock. “We have access to those recordings, to those videos. That makes it real for the kids. It’s not just in a book.”

Happy assigned her students an interview with an adult who shares their experience of what they were doing and where they were that day. Students were then instructed to write cards to first responders in Abilene while watching a live feed from the memorial in New York City, where family members impacted by the tragedy, listed the names of every person who died that day.

One student in Happy’s class, Anabel, wrote “Still Alive” on her card. She explained the words that came to mind.

“Even though you can’t see it, you can still feel it,” said Anabel. “Even if you can’t feel it, you can still imagine it.”