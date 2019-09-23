AISD teachers receive almost $80k from Abilene Education Foundation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene teachers received grants from the Abilene Education Foundation on Monday.

Almost $80,000 was handed out to 122 teachers, who are receiving grants to help educate their students.

One of the teachers received a grant to help encourage her fourth grade students to read more.

“Seeing how excited they were kinda made me a little emotional, just because I know what they are going to get from all of this,” says Tara Nelson, 4th Grade Math Teacher at Ortiz Elementary.

Mrs nelson is a math teacher, but reads to h students before math lessons, saying it is a trick to help put them into the right frame of mind, especially after lunch.