AISD to post/host emergency board meeting concerning Coronavirus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene ISD will be posting and hosting an emergency Board of Trustees meeting on Monday to consider two procedural items related to the district’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The emergency portion of the meeting is expected to be completed in time for the board to begin its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. by going into executive (closed) session. 

Both items on the first agenda relate to emergency authorizations. First, the board will consider a resolution to continue wage payments to idled employees during any emergency closure related to the Coronavirus pandemic. Second, the board will consider delegation of authority to the superintendent or his designee to approve contracts for goods and services necessary to respond to the pandemic.

The board will host its regularly scheduled monthly business meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Board Room at One AISD Center (241 Pine Street), which will begin with executive (closed) session.

The public portion of the regular business meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will include the opportunity for public comment and an agenda item providing information on the district’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The full agenda for Monday evening’s meeting can be found at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=221901.

