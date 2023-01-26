ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After 38 years, the Big Country’s first Beehive Saloon is closing its doors for good. Saturday will be the last day to get a Beehive steak in Albany. Otherwise, the second saloon in Downtown Abilene is still open for business.

In a Facebook post, Fort Griffin General Merchandise & Beehive Saloon blamed the costs of produce, beef, wages, and taxes on the closure.

Looking to the last day, owner Nariman Esfandiary said he and his brother, Ali will close the doors on a bitter sweet note. The Iranian brothers made their way to the Big Country as young men and opened the first Beehive Saloon in Albany in the 1980s. They later opened a second location in Abilene. Nariman noted that he had made many great friends and spent a lot of time in the building over the last 38 years.

For its last weekend, Beehive will have musician Jeff Martin playing at the saloon Friday night, and John Caldwell on Saturday.

Open from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., Beehive Saloon in Albany is located near the Hereford Motel at 517 US-180.