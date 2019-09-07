Albany football field dedicated to longtime Head Coach

ALBANY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Friday-night name change was in order at Robert Nail Memorial Stadium in Albany, where the football field is now named after Coach Denney Faith.

While surrounded by his wife and children (and roughly a hundred cheering football fans in the stands) Coach Faith received what he called one of the highest honors of his life at the 50 yard line of the field that now bears his name.

“I’d also like to thank the coaches and players of the last 38 years – and there have been many. Many of them put on the Albany uniform and they consider this 100 yards of grass to be sacred ground, and for now for this place to be named Faith Field it’s the single greatest honor that I could ever have,” said Coach Faith.

Faith has more than 30 years of coaching experience at Albany and more than 300 wins.