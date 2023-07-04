Class 2A Division I starts with District 4-2A, and the Hawley Bearcats are back to defend their district championship and the state championship. Head coach Mitch Ables and his Bearcats are defending state champs for the first time, and Texas Football says they will repeat as district champs and return to the state championship game. Ables’ son, Keagan, takes over at quarterback, and he looked good in the summer during 7-on-7. Ables’ top targets are Chandlin Myers and Diontay Ramon at receiver. The Bearcats are going to be hard to stop.

The Cisco Loboes are picked right behind Hawley by Texas Football. Kevin Stennett returns just three starters on both sides of the ball. The Stamford Bulldogs are next.

The Bulldogs are interesting because Wayne Hutchinson is back to lead the football team. Coach Hutch led Stamford to three straight appearances in the state championship game with state titles in 2012 and 2013. It’s a back to the future for the Bulldogs.

Olney is the final playoff team. Anson, Colorado City, and Winters are on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

The Coleman Bluecats and Bangs Dragons are playoff bound according to Dave Campbell’s. Coleman is picked second behind Tolar. Hamilton is third in front of Bangs.

The Albany Lions matched the Hawley Bearcats with a state championship in Class 2A Division II in 2022. It was head coach Denney Faith’s 400th career win in Albany, and the school’s first with him leading the charge. The Lions are expected to do it again in 2023. Twelve positions are filled with starters from the championship team, so there is a lot of experience coming back. Zane Waggoner is expected to anchor the line on defense and offense, and Adam Hill is back after rushing for over 15-hundred yards and 24 touchdowns.

As you might have expected, Albany is picked to win District 6-2A Division II. Miles is second this year, and Roscoe is third.

The Plowboys are led on to the field by three-year starting quarterback Jax Watts. Watts has had an outstanding career leading the Roscoe offense, and he’s taller and stronger heading into his final season as a Plowboys.

Look for the Cross Plains Buffaloes to claim the final playoff berth. Hamlin and first year head coach Jason Botos are fifth. Abilene TLCA, in its second year of 11-man football is sixth.

Finally, we go to District 7-2A Division II. The Haskell Indians are picked to claim the final playoff berth behind Windthorst, Archer City, and Seymour. Munday is picked sixth in 2023.

District 4-2A Div. I

1)Hawley

2)Cisco

3)Stamford

4)Olney

5)Anson

6)Colorado City

7)Winters

District 5-2A Div. I

1)Tolar

2)Coleman

3)Hamilton

4)Bangs

5)San Saba

6)DeLeon

7)Goldthwaite

District 6-2A Div. II

1)Albany

2)Miles

3)Roscoe

4)Cross Plains

5)Hamlin

6)Abilene TLCA

District 7-2A Div. II

1)Windthorst

2)Archer City

3)Seymour

4)Haskell

5)Petrolia

6)Munday

7)Electra