Albany man sentenced to 7 years probation for sexual assault of a child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Albany man was sentenced to seven years probation Friday for sexual assault of a child.
Officials say 22-year-old Santos Ezekiel Martinez was sentenced in Taylor County’s 104th District Court Friday.
Martinez was arrested after an investigation in March 2019, in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female in Taylor County during the summer of 2017.
Martinez was also charged with indecency with a child that police say occurred in Jones County in 2019.
That charge was forwarded to the Jones County District Attorney, according to police.
- Texas man whose son was killed by police wants videos
- Rangers top pick Foscue officially signs, explains preparation during season negotiations
- Texas Rangers continue to train in hope for 2020 season
- Hispanic leaders want police officers to wear body cams and answer to civilian review board
- Multiple Texas cities and counties adopting mask orders