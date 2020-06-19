Albany man sentenced to 7 years probation for sexual assault of a child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Albany man was sentenced to seven years probation Friday for sexual assault of a child.

Officials say 22-year-old Santos Ezekiel Martinez was sentenced in Taylor County’s 104th District Court Friday.

Martinez was arrested after an investigation in March 2019, in which he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female in Taylor County during the summer of 2017.

Martinez was also charged with indecency with a child that police say occurred in Jones County in 2019.

That charge was forwarded to the Jones County District Attorney, according to police.