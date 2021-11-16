Alcohol from 7-Eleven can now be delivered to your door

A 7-Eleven sign is seen on July 18, 2002 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Residents in a number of states across the U.S. can now order alcohol from 7-Eleven delivered right to their doors.

Over 1,200 7-Eleven stores across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington are offering the delivery via a partnership with Drizly. Alcohol is available for delivery via the Drizly app or Drizly.com.

In the coming months, the companies plan to expand this collaboration to 2,000 stores.

“We are constantly looking for ways to give our customers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience possible,” 7-Eleven’s SVP and Chief Digital Officer Raghu Mahadevan said. “Drizly is helping us get one step closer to this goal. We are proud to roll out this collaboration to additional store locations nationwide, adding to our existing alcohol delivery footprint and further showcasing our wide selection of adult beverages for customers to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

Drizly said the beverages will be delivered in under an hour.

