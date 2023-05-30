ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was sent to a nearby hospital Tuesday evening after a crash in residential North Abilene, involving four vehicles wherein alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Due to the nature of this wreck, police have not released identifying details.

Just after 8:00 p.m., a young woman was allegedly speeding in a gray sedan while driving east along the 3200 block of Sherry Lane. She then veered, hitting a parked gray pickup truck. The gray pickup then hit a parked white pickup truck, and that pickup hit a parked silver sedan.

Due to the momentum, the gray sedan flipped upside down. That vehicle was being driven by a young woman in her early 20s, and a toddler was in her care. However, she and the child are said to not be related to one another.

Authorities confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that nobody was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the toddler was not in a car seat. Police also said alcohol is believed to be a factor, but they will be conducting a full investigation.

The toddler is expected to be okay; they are being treated for minor injuries.