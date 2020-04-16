Alcohol sales spike in Abilene amid pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-In many states, including Texas, liquor stores remain open. And, during this time of social distancing, many are using drive-thru convenience to purchase alcohol. KRBC reached out to liquor stores across the ‘Key City’ who said their retail sales have spiked since the pandemic’s spread to Abilene.

FILO’s co-owner James Cockfield said his local business has been doing well since COVID-19 has kept many at home. The store has seen a jump in sales from March 2019 to March 2020.

“I think a lot of what’s going on is people are bored,” said Cockfield. “They’re becoming amateur bartenders and they’re trying different drinks.

He said he now has trouble keeping up his back stock, which is usually filled to the brim.

“My sister used to joke about this 7 years ago before we opened up,” said Cockfield. “She said ‘Liquor stores are recession-proof business. When times are good people drink. When times are bad, people drink more.’ And, that kind of proved the point.”

This point has many in the rehabilitation and mental health capacity saying it is key to find a balance during these times, especially for those self-isolating. While most, are not abusing the bottle, The Abilene Recovery Council wants everyone to feel they have a resource amid a slippery slope.

“…there could be a tendency for someone who has an alcohol use disorder to use alcohol more freely now, than maybe they were before, when they had a little bit better handle on things, when life was a little bit more normal,” said Frazier.

The Abilene Recovery Council specializes in underage alcohol abuse. Frazier said while most customers are not necessarily binge drinking, they may be simply stocking up more frequently, which can be a temptation for young people at home.

“Students report that it’s like 27% is very easy to get alcohol when they were at home less,” said Frazier. “And so there is an increased possibility of students using alcohol that they haven’t in the past.”

Abilene Recovery Council continues to offer telehealth resources for those who may facing mental health challenges during the pandemic. The organization’s number is 325-673-2242 Ext. 100.