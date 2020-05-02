Alcohol-to-go helping businesses stay afloat; could it continue post-quarantine?

"State of Texas is realizing that it is a good thing for the restaurant industry, and hopefully they will allow that going forward."

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Many Americans stuck in quarantine seem to be passing the time with their favorite adult beverage in hand. According to a Nielsen research, alcohol sales spiked by 55% during the week ending on March 21st.

“There’s really nothing else to do but watch Netflix and drink beer, so that’s helped,” explained Owner of Tall City Brewing Co., Jeff Thomas. “But we’re ready to open and ready to have customer interactions and things like that.”

Thomas says while the current revenue is not has high as his revenue from before the pandemic, curbside pick-up growlers have kept his business afloat. Like many Texas businessowners in the food industry, Thomas believes to-go-alcohol services could be a long-term game changer.

“It is effective, it is successful, and it makes no sense for them to not allow that, as long as the container is sealed,” said Thomas. “State of Texas is realizing that it is a good thing for the restaurant industry, and hopefully they will allow that going forward.”

While alcohol may not solve all your problems, it may be worth a shot. For Jerry Morales, Owner of Gerardo’s Casita, he says the numbers speak for themselves.

“Overnight, we were doing triple the margarita business that we had been doing when we had our dining rooms open. So, we had a major adjustment there,” said Morales.

But just exactly how much more alcohol are we consuming? According to data by Drizly, an alcohol delivery app based in Boston, sales through the app surged by 485% through mid April.

Governor Greg Abbott has not allowed bars to re-open yet, but he took to Twitter on Tuesday with the potential for a spirited debate come post-quarantine.