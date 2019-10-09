Alec Baldwin scammed by ticket seller in NYC

NEW YORK (CNN) — Native New Yorker actor Alec Baldwin says he and his wife got taken in by a scam usually saved for tourists.

He purchased his family of six $40 passes for what was billed as a Statue of Liberty “boat tour.”

Baldwin said he realized it was a scam when his family was being escorted to a shuttle bus headed for New Jersey.

Turns out the boat never even goes near Liberty Island.

He stopped the trip before getting on the bus, and the family took a free ride on the Staten Island Ferry instead.

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria both shared about their adventure on Instagram.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told the Daily News they’re cracking down on ticket scammers.