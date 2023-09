ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A major thoroughfare in South Abilene has been blocked off as Abilene Fire Department and Atmos Energy works on a gas leak.

The City of Abilene sent out an alert of the gas leak at around 2:00 Thursday afternoon, and said the public is asked to avoid the area of South 27th Street from Barrow to Willis streets.

This closure is expected to last between four and six hours.