SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A warehouse in Sweetwater caught fire Saturday evening, prompting assistance from nearby agencies for the ‘major fire.’

According to the Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service (SFDAS), Rose Fire Department was called in to help at the warehouse on fire in the 100 block of West Broadway Street.

In a Facebook video provided by SFDAS, massive plumes of smoke and wild flames can be seen from afar.

The fire has also caused power outages for many residents, according to the fire department, because of downed power lines.

ONCOR customers can report and track outages by clicking this link.

While firefighters work to put out the fire, police have put up barricades and ask all to avoid the area.

A cause for this fire has not been released. KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.