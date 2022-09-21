COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A witness reported Wednesday morning that a man on a bicycle shot at a Coleman police officer. In an update that same afternoon, the City of Coleman confirmed that the officer fired a shot but was not shot, himself.

This witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTAB/KRBC that they heard at least one shot fired and the suspect was carrying a large, machete-like knife.

The City of Coleman said an officer responded to a report of a person riding a bicycle, threatening others ‘with a sword’ in the area of West Mesquite and South Nueces Streets around 10:00 Wednesday morning.

The officer involved reportedly fired his firearm after making contact with the suspect, identified as Santos Mendoza III. Mendoza was taken to the Coleman County Medical Center for treatment, then was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer.

The case has been turned over to the Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.