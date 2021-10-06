All 5th grade classes closed at Abilene elementary school due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District has closed all fifth grade classrooms at an elementary school due to COVID-19.

According to a news release issued by AISD Wednesday evening, the district will quarantine all three 5th grade classes at Ward Elementary starting Thursday, Oct. 7.

The decision came after 17 participants in the three classes tested positive for COVID-19, AISD days.

Students will be eligible to return to campus Monday, Oct. 18.

In the meantime, they will continue learning from home via remote conferencing.

Abilene ISD has now closed 10 classrooms due to COVID-19 since school started on Aug. 19, nine of which have been in elementary schools.