All Abilene police business taking place at new location starting Monday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All business with the Abilene Police Department will be conducted at their new location beginning Monday.

APD is officially moving into the old KMART building at 4565 on July 29.

Police business will be conducted at this location, but the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office will still be located at the current law enforcement center in downtown Abilene.

The Abilene Police Department will retain its current emergency (911) and non-emergency (325-673-8331) phone numbers following the transition.

“The City and Abilene Police ask for the public’s patience and understanding as our officers and staff work through the unique task of relocating a department of this size and scope,” a press release states.

Abilene’s new police department contains more space for evidence, forensics, working out, and more!