All City of Rising Star staff members ordered into quarantine, police services limited

RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — All city staff members in Rising Star have been ordered into quarantine for at least the next 10 days.

According to a social media post by the Rising Star Police Department (RSPD), police services will be limited for the next 10 days as they “have been ordered into quarantine.”

Police will respond only to emergency situations, according to the post.

Rising Star Police Chief Wayne Edgin says one city staff member came into contact with someone with COVID-19 over the weekend.

After consulting with the county’s health authority, city officials decided that all seven employees should self quarantine, which they will do for the next 10 days.

That includes the following departments:

Chief of Police

City administrators

Public works

Reserve police officer

No one is showing symptoms, and they will only be tested for COVID-19 if symptoms become present.

“We will still be here to serve you. One way or another you will receive the same services. It may not be face-to-face but you will be receiving city services,” Chief Edgin says.