All dogs at Abilene Animal Shelter on sale through end of October

Rescue the Animals SPCA issued the following news release:

When Haskell County deputies asked for help in an abuse investigation, our Lynn Pitcox (certified Abuse Investigator) raced to meet them.

The scene was horrible! Multiple skeletons, multiple recently dead Australian Shepherds and a few starving survivors. There was no food or water and the dogs were in small stalls in the blazing summer heat.

These beautiful dogs were starved to death and were stretched out on the floor of the stalls where they fell from final exhaustion. We brought the survivors to our Rescue the Animals, SPCA Center for treatment, and then off to new homes.

