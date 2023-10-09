ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After 37 years, Casa Authentique is saying goodbye to the Key City and closing its doors.

Owner, Yannell Rieder, told KTAB/KRBC she had always wanted to open her own business. She opened Village Boutique in June of 1986 where she started off selling shoes. She said she never expected her business to grow as large as it did.

“We started adding a few accessories and then people kept asking for this and that, so here we are. We’ve got a little bit of all this and that,” said Riederm, explaining that over the years, she started selling clothing, jewelry, and housewares.

Long-time customer, Blenda Aycock, lives in San Angelo, but has made the drive for years to shop at Casa Authentique. Regina Windland is also a dedicated customer who has shopped at the store since the day it opened.

“I have shopped with Yannel for 37 years. I started shopping when she was in River Oaks,” Windland gushed.

Nearly four decades later, Rieder said she’s choosing to retire to spend more time with her family, and hopefully do some traveling. Although it’s a bittersweet moment, she reflects on the path this chapter of her life has taken her.

“I went from River Oaks to South 27th, Downtown, and this is my final resting place right here, and this was a Methodist church, so it’s a good place to rest,” explained Rieder, adding, “all good things must come to an end. It’s time.”

Casa Authentique said the plan is to stay open up and have a retirement sale through the end of the year, depending on inventory. The store is located at 3025 Southwest Drive in Abilene.