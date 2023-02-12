ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ALL KIND Animal Initiative has announced an urgent list of animals due to overcrowding. The initiative took over management at the Abilene Animal Shelter in January and has received trucks full of dogs from animal control even on days when intake is closed according to the announcement on Facebook.

In the first month, the shelter was closed for 12 days due to illness containment and weather. Despite this, 250 dogs were taken in at the shelter which was full on day one of the management shift. The writer of the post said even though the shelter has had a high number of adoptions and transport to rescues, it does not outweigh the number of incoming dogs.

Employees ask the community to help slow the among of incoming animals by spaying/neutering their pets, trying to re-home animals themselves and vaccinating their animals. Out of the last four litters of puppies to arrive at the shelter, three litters tested positive for parvo.

They also encourage fostering, because every foster home adds more space in the shelter while employees find homes for the animals. To give the dogs on the urgent list a home, employees will send the list to Saving Abilene Animals, a Facebook page that posts animals online to find their forever homes.

“We will never give up on this problem for as long as you entrust us with it. We have never claimed to have all the answers, but we have always promised to give it all we’ve got. It will truly take all of us to turn this around. Thank you in advance for being willing to be a part of the solution with us,” the author of the announcement wrote.

In the announcement, the writer shared that although they do not like having an urgent list, they promised to be transparent and will not hide from it. They noted that they have been able to share a lot of good news, but still have a far way to go.