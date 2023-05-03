ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Gives surpassed the goal of two million dollars on Tuesday, May 2, with 170 local non-profits receiving generous donations from the Abilene community.

At the very top of that leader board was the All Kind Animal Initiative, which manages the Abilene Animal Shelter. The organization received more than $178,000 in donations from more than 270 donors. Molly Moser, Executive Director of All Kind, said they are looking to put that towards helping even more animals in the key city.

“The money is going to the new state-of-the-art facility that we are calling the PARC, so we’ll be relocating to East South 11th with better amenities for the animals in our care and so we’re really excited that they’re finally getting the facility that they deserve,” Moser explained.

With just a little more than a million dollars left to raise, employees are hoping to break ground on the new facility by June.

“It will make Abilene be proud of how we care for our overpopulated and our strays. It will make Abilene know that we really care a lot,” added Tim Yandell, Chair of the Development Committee.

The new facility will be able to hold more than 100 animals and give them the opportunity for more space to run and play. The current animal shelter on South 25th Street was built in the 1950s and is no longer adequate for housing many animals at one time. All Kind employees said the new facility will provide adequate medical accommodations and quieter housing to reduce animal stress.