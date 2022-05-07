ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD’s school board will have some familiar faces this term!

All three incumbent members re-secured their seats and will continue serving on AISD’s Board of Trustees.

Place 4 candidate Cindy Earles beat opponent Reini King by a vote of 62% to 38%. Earles is currently retired.

Place 5 candidate Dr. Danny Wheat beat opponent Jeff Carr by a vote of 55% to 45%. Dr. Wheat is currently a physician.

Place 6 candidate Billy Enriquez narrowly beat opponent Justin Anderson by a vote of 51% to 49%. Enriquez is also retired.

The school board members all met the following qualifications before running for office:

1. Be a United States citizen.

2. Be 18 years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election or on the date of appointment, as applicable.

3. Have not been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated

or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

4. Have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.

5. Have resided continuously in the state for 12 months and in the territory from which the office is elected for six months immediately preceding the following date:

a. For an independent candidate, the date of the regular filing deadline for a candidate’s application for a place on the ballot.

b. For a write-in candidate, the date of the election at which the candidate’s name is written in.

c. For an appointee to an office, the date the appointment is made.

6. Be registered to vote in the territory from which the office is elected on the date described at item 5, above.

