Alleged Walmart shooter will be in an El Paso courtroom next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of gunning down several people during the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, will go before a judge one week from today.
Patrick Crusius, 21, is facing capital murder charges in connection with the deaths of 22 people. He will have an arraignment hearing on Oct. 9 in the 409th District Court.
Crusius was arrested minutes after he allegedly opened fire at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. He allegedly told officers he was targeting “Mexicans” during the shooting. Along with the 22 victims who were killed, 25 others were injured during the shooting.
The names of all 22 victims were included in his indictment.
This will be his first public court appearance since the shooting.