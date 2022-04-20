ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new restaurants are set to open at Allen Ridge, near ACU, just in time for Summer break.

Allen Ridge shared on Facebook Tuesday, announcing the names of the three new businesses expected to join Allen Ridge very soon.

Construction has already begun on Twisted Root Burger Co., Summermoon Coffee Bar and Cork and Pig Tavern, and according to their websites they are all hiring staff.

Several of those businesses were announced back in October 2021, but an opening date hadn’t been set. While exact dates are still yet to be determined, we do know it’ll be early Summer 2022 when we can enjoy the offerings.

Allen Ridge also said it will be adding additional parking west of Judge Ely Boulevard.

The development first broke ground the Summer of 2020, and its first stores businesses opened that Fall.