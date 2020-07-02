Almost 15,000 people jobless in Big Country as US unemployment rate decreases

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – After leaving a local job fair June 25, Mayor Anthony Williams said there are more than 15,000 people who are unemployed in the 19-county area located in and around the Big Country, including almost 10,000 in Abilene.

Since May, unemployment in the Key City has roughly stayed the same with the surrounding area increasing by a couple thousand.

“It’s the service sector,” Mayor Williams said. “Those who had the greatest impact to the shutdown that occurred in the spring.”

President Donald Trump released the nation’s updated unemployment numbers, which show an increase in available jobs.

“Since then, that number is around 13,200 for the region and about 8,300 for Abilene right now,” Williams said.

“And it was actually the third-lowest unemployment rate in the state, which is good,” Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center David Smith said.

He said we are making progress with numbers heading into a positive direction.

“What people don’t understand is it’s not like turning on a television or computer, it doesn’t just start back up where it left off,” he said.

But with some businesses having to open and close just within a month’s period, it’s not so easy just to start up again.

“He can’t go back three weeks later and call these people and say, ‘Hey, I’m opening back up again,’ because they’re on unemployment, or they have another job, or made different arrangements,” he said.

Mayor Williams said those receiving unemployment benefits will see it cut in half on July 25 when the CARES act expires.