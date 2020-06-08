Altercation at Abilene Whataburger drive-thru leaves one injured, shots fired

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police presence at Abilene Whataburger (Monica Diaz/KTAB-KRBC)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to a local hospital after an altercation at an Abilene Whataburger drive-thru.

The incident happened at Whataburger at the corner of South First Street and Pioneer Drive at about 10:15 p.m., Sunday.

According to police on scene, people from two vehicles in line at the Whataburger got in some sort of disagreement. A person from one of the vehicles was then accused of displaying a gun and firing rounds.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News