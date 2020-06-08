Altercation at Abilene Whataburger drive-thru leaves one injured, shots fired

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was taken to a local hospital after an altercation at an Abilene Whataburger drive-thru.

The incident happened at Whataburger at the corner of South First Street and Pioneer Drive at about 10:15 p.m., Sunday.

According to police on scene, people from two vehicles in line at the Whataburger got in some sort of disagreement. A person from one of the vehicles was then accused of displaying a gun and firing rounds.

One person was taken to a local hospital with injuries. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.