Alzheimer awareness walk on the longest day of the year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) It’s Alzheimer’s awareness month and a local group is walking a day-long marathon to get our attention to the issues surrounding the disease.

Linda Moran organized the walk in honor of her mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s.

“I’d go visit her in the nursing home and she’d be walking. I’d walk with her around the day area and we’d sit down on the chairs,” says Moran.

The more than 25 mile walk happening on the longest day of the year.

“The longest day is a day that you honor somebody that you love that has Alzheimer’s. They might have passed on or they have the disease and it’s a day to do something that they love to do,” says Moran.

There are several stops along the way, at each stop someone is sharing their experience of loved ones with the disease.

“I’m doing it because of my parents. One of them is still alive and the other one is with our heavenly father,” says Billy Perkins.

Others are sharing their stories on Facebook live.

“The last few years, obviously in the disease, were very difficult when she didn’t know who we were and she didn’t know who my mom was,” said one person sharing their story.

Moran says the walk is not only about finding a cure but also acknowledging the caregivers and support systems that are impacted by the disease.

“It’s like you just having a relationship with that person but how you love and communicate with them gets different,” says Moran.

Moran has set up a fundraiser page on the Alzheimer’s Association website and plans to walk until sunset to raise awareness.