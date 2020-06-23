Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: Abilene woman walks for a cure

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Linda Moran has lost many members of her family to Alzheimer’s and says “We have to find a cure.”

Four years after the death of her mother, she has chosen to walk to honor her and raise awareness about the disease.

“Some people are swimming, some people are dancing, biking, they’re doing crafts, I chose to walk,” Moran says.

She’s planning on walking more than 25 miles in order to raise awareness. Not only was her mother impacted by Alzheimer’s, but both of her grandmothers were as well.

“But not only for her, there’s both my grandmas had Alzheimer’s,” says Moran.

Moran chooses to walk on the longest day of the year and utilize the daylight. “This is a day to celebrate them, to honor them, to have awareness of Alzheimers,” says Moran.



Regional director at the Alzheimer’s Association, Kristin Bishop, says this disease is a top cause for death.



“In general, Alzheimer’s disease, is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.,” says Bishop.

Understanding the severity of Alzheimer’s, she stresses that this disease needs a cure.

“It’s the only one in the top 10 that currently can’t be prevented, slowed or cured.”



Although Linda has a personal connection to the disease, she walks for a bigger purpose.



“It’s a hard, hard, long journey but I would just love to see Alzheimer’s be cured,” says Moran.

