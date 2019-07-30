Amazon driver accused of stealing dog from yard, trying to sell it online

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CNN) – An Amazon delivery driver just lost her job and got arrested after police say she stole a dog from someone’s front yard and tried to sell it on Craigslist for $100.

On July 5, police say 22-year-old Mycah Keyona Wade was making deliveries as a contract driver for Amazon when she spotted the pup, a 2-year-old dachshund named RJ.

Apparently the little guy had darted out of his home when the owners headed out to the grocery store, and Wade snatched him.

A landscaper who recognized her, along with some private security video, helped police nab the alleged dog napper.

She eventually turned herself in and gave RJ back.

Wade is out of jail right now, but she’s been charged with theft.