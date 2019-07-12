Amazon gives first peek of Prime Day

(CNN) – Amazon’s Prime Day is almost here, and now we’re getting a sneak peek at some of the deals.

How about an Amazon Echo – half off its normal price of $99.99.

You can get $60 bucks off the Fire TV Cube.

The online retailer is putting a big focus on many of its own gadgets and in-house brands.

There are discounts up to 50% on some of Amazon’s women’s clothing lines.

Some lines of home goods, you can snare up to 30% off.

But other company products also offer deals, like a Sony LED smart TV for half off.

Amazon’s annual sales blitz starts Monday and is expected to run for 48 hours.

Prime Day is the chance for the retailer to boost typically slower sales during the summer.