Amazon Hub locker in Abilene aims to reduce porch pirate incidents

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — You won’t see newspaper stands at the Allsup’s on Interstate 20 and FM 600 anymore.
Instead, you will see this Amazon Hub locker, which are placed by the company at strategic locations to help combat porch pirates this holiday season.
According to Amazon, you order your merchandise as usual, then you will be given instructions on how to have your package delivered to the box and how to pick it up.
The box in Abilene will soon be functional for the holidays.
