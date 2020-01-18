Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old last seen in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen leaving a middle school in southwest Austin.

Civil Authorities have issued a Child Abduction Emergency for the following Texas counties: Jones, Taylor, Runnels, Haskell, Callahan, Fisher, Coleman, Nolan, Shackelford.

The Austin Police Department is searching for Avery Claire Reynolds. Austin Independent School District police asked for the public’s help finding Reynolds on Jan. 15.

An AISD spokesperson said Saturday the alert was issued because throughout the course of the investigation, they found out Reynolds could be in danger.

She is described as wearing red-framed glasses, a grey hoodie with “small” in black letters, black leggings and aqua Nike shoes.

Officials say she was last seen leaving Small Middle School and is believed to be with her mother, Kassia Vaughan, who is in violation of a court order.

(Photo: AISD police)

She is driving a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with TX license plate DTM3557. The car also has front end damage and a Texas Tech University emblem on the rear left next to the license plate.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Austin Police Department.