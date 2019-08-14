Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl possibly abducted by woman with one leg

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl believed to be abducted out of South Texas.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), police are looking for 13-year-old Kiah Miller, and 61-year-old Leola Morris in connection with her abduction.

The suspect has one leg, according to NCMEC, and is driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate (unknown number), or may also be driving a maroon 4-door passenger car with unknown plates.

Law enforcement officials believe this child could be in grave or immediate danger.

Miller is 5’7″ and weighs 110 pounds, according to NCMEC, and was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved hoodie, black workout pants with red stripes, and a blue backpack.

Morris stands 5’6″ and weighs 162 pounds and has one leg, according to NCMEC.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 936-760-5800.