Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Texas girl

HONDO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from near San Antonio.

The Hondo Police Department is searching for Eva Marie Garcia, a white female, 14 years old, who stands 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 110 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black shorts and pink sandals.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Hondo Police Department at 830-741-6153.