Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Waco boy

WACO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Police in Waco are searching for a 2-year-old boy after an Amber Alert was issued Monday night.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants both with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nikes.

Gonzales stands 2 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. His weight is unknown.

NCMEC says the suspect’s description and vehicle are also unknown.

Gonzales is considered to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Waco police at (254) 750-7685.