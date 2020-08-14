Amber Alert issued for 5 Texas children

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Amber Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in Crystal City, Texas.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the following five children:

Justine Kaylee Lopez, a 10-year-old girl who stands 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, a 9-year-old girl who stands 4 feet 3 inches and weighs 60 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Ruben Lopez, Jr., a 7-year-old boy. No further descriptive information provided.

Jordan Lopez, a 4-year-old boy who stands 3 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Jayden Lee Lopez, an 11-month-old boy. No further descriptive information provided.

The children were last seen at 11:25 Monday morning in Crystal City. The Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon.

NCMEC says police are looking for two suspects in connection to the abductions:

Ruben Lopez, a 29-year-old white male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Roxanne Fuentes, a 31-year-old white female who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weight 120 pounds with dark brown eyes and brown hair.

The suspects are driving a gray, 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plate MKV2702.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 374-3615.