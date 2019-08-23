Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy out of Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy believed to have been abducted out of Waxahachie.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Waxahachie police are searching for Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedeman, a white, 6-year-old male.

He stands 4’0″ tall, weighs 50 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, with tan shorts and tan shoes.

Police are looking for Candace Rochelle Harbin, in connection with his possible abduction.

She is a 46-year-old white female who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspect is driving a 2012 white Nissan Quest with Texas license plate number of FLW-5767.

The suspect was last heard from in Waxahachie, which is approximately 200 miles east of Abilene.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Waxahachie Police Department.