Update: boy found. Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy from Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy out of Amarillo. Authorities said he was in grave danger.

A few hours later, the boy and his mother were reported by the Amarillo Police Department to be found safe.

APD said, “Thank you, Amarillo, for all your help.”

The boy was identified as Alejandro Alvarado Jr. Police were also looking for Alejandro Isaias Alvarado Sr., 24.

Alvarado Sr. was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Officials said Alvarado Sr. was driving a grey 2014 Ford Fusion with Texas License plates NGM3002. Alvarado Sr. was last seen in Amarillo.

The update from APD did not say if Alvarado, Sr. was located. It only said mother and child were found.

Officials also issued a Clear Alert for Lorena Reyes, 21, which also listed Alvarado Sr. as a suspect and the same car.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department at (956) 673-1000.

A separate CLEAR Alert, which is for missing adults belived to be in immediate danger, has been issued for 21-year-old Lorena Reyes, Alvarado Jr.’s mother.

She is 5’3″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

An Amber Alert can only be issued in Texas under the following conditions:

There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.

The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child.

The abduction is of a child aged 17 years or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

Clear alerts are similar and have to do with missing adults:

Is the individual 18 to 64 years of age, whose whereabouts are unknown?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death or is the disappearance involuntary such as an abduction or kidnapping?

Is the clear alert request within 72 hours of the individual’s disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the individual, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the incident?

