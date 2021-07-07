Amber Alert issued for San Antonio 2-year-old

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a two-year-old from San Antonio.

Kayeden Stutzman was last seen on the 11000 block of Parliament Street in San Antonio at 11 p.m. on July 6.

Kayeden is described as having blond hair, blue eyes and weighing 25 lbs.

San Antonio police shared the following photo on their Facebook page:

Those with any information are urged to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

The suspect listed is 28-year-old Erik Stutzman and the vehicle is a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla, license number NTZ6442.

Erik Stutzman is listed as a white male, 5’8″, with brown eyes and black hair.